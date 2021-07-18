Collin Morikawa is known as the game's preeminent iron player, but it was his putter that helped land him the claret jug on Sunday at The Open Championship.

After his first birdie of the round on the par-5 seventh, Morikawa displayed those iron skills by nearly holing his approach shot from 195 yards at the par-4 eighth.

He'd make that birdie putt for two in a row, to take a three-stroke lead on the front nine.

Morikawa then made it three in a row with another birdie at the ninth.

He couldn't extend that streak at the par-4 10th, but he rolled in another clutch putt, this time for par to convert a stellar up and down.

After Spieth birdied the par-5 14th to claw within a stroke of Morikawa, Morikawa responded by making a lengthy birdie of his own on the same hole to regain a two-stroke advantage.

Morikawa continued his steady play down the stretch and needed just a tap-in at the last to become the Champion Golfer of the Year.