In his last amateur event, Matthias Schmid is trying to go out with a bang.

The former Louisville standout from Germany tied an Open Championship amateur record with a 5-under 65 Friday at Royal St. George's. According to Justin Ray of Twenty First Group, the round tied Tom Lewis' 65, which was also recorded at Royal St. George's, in 2011.

As part of a bogey-free performance, Schmid birdied four of his final seven holes to boost his chances of capturing low-amateur honors. Florida junior Yuxin Lin was tied with Schmid at 1 under when Schmid finished his second round, but Lin had yet to tee off in Round 2.

Schmid earned his Open start via his second straight European Amateur victory last year. He missed the cut in his Open debut two years ago at Royal Portrush.

Ranked 12th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Schmid is expected to turn pro after this week.