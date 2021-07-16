Matthias Schmid tied an amateur record Friday at The Open

Getty Images

In his last amateur event, Matthias Schmid is trying to go out with a bang.

The former Louisville standout from Germany tied an Open Championship amateur record with a 5-under 65 Friday at Royal St. George's. According to Justin Ray of Twenty First Group, the round tied Tom Lewis' 65, which was also recorded at Royal St. George's, in 2011.

As part of a bogey-free performance, Schmid birdied four of his final seven holes to boost his chances of capturing low-amateur honors. Florida junior Yuxin Lin was tied with Schmid at 1 under when Schmid finished his second round, but Lin had yet to tee off in Round 2.

149th Open Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Schmid earned his Open start via his second straight European Amateur victory last year. He missed the cut in his Open debut two years ago at Royal Portrush.

Ranked 12th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Schmid is expected to turn pro after this week.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Zalatoris (back) WDs from Open before Rd. 2

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Will Zalatoris withdrew with an injury before the start of the second round of The Open.
Golf Central

Highlights: Morikawa out in 31, grabs solo lead

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Highlights from Collin Morikawa's second round of The Open Championship at Royal St. George's.
Golf Central

Schauffele, Morikawa adjust putting for Open

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Xander Schauffele switched back to a conventional-length putter while Morikawa started using a conventional grip.