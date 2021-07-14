The sun will rise at 4:56 a.m. BST on Thursday and play in the 149th Open Championship will commence about 90 minutes thereafter.

As for the elements the field will face at Royal St. George’s, the air will be dry (after a very wet summer), the temperatures pleasant and the winds gusty.

Here’s a look at the forecast for each of the tournament days, per Open officials:

Thursday: Dry, bright and sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy toward midday. Winds from the north at 10-14 mph with gusts 18-22 mph. Maximum temperature of 73 degrees.

Friday: Another dry day with clouds breaking toward late morning, leaving a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Winds from the north to northeast at 12-16 mph with gusts 20-26 mph. Maximum temperature of 68 degrees.

Saturday: Dry with sunny intervals developing after a cloudy start. Winds from the northeast at 14-18 mph with gusts 24-28 mph. Maximum temperature of 68 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy morning, though sunny spells likely developing into the afternoon and evening. Winds from the northeast at 12-16 mph with gusts 20-28 mph. Maximum temperature of 72 degrees.