Watch: Hideki Matsuyama highlights from second-nine 30 on Saturday

When play was suspended on Saturday at the Masters, Hideki Matsuyama was through 10 holes, 1 under par on the day, 5 under par for the tournament and among a congested pack chasing Justin Rose.

When he completed his round a little after 7 p.m. ET, he had shot 65 and was leading by three strokes.

Here's how Matsuyama did it.

It started with a birdie at the par-4 11th to get one off the lead.

And then another birdie at the par-3 12th – a tee shot to 10 feet – to tie for the lead at 7 under par.

The lead was his alone after he hit his second shot from 205 yards to 6 feet for eagle.

The scoring continued at the par-3 16th as he reached 10 under par for the tournament and grabbed a two-stroke cushion.

And this birdie at the 17th gave him a three-shot lead.

The round concluded with an impressive par save at the 18th. Matsuyama walked off the course leading by three shots and saw his advantage increase to four after Rose bogeyed the 16th.

