Brooks Koepka says injured knee 'dinged' by swarming crowd at PGA

Getty Images

As Phil Mickelson basked in major glory for a sixth time, a disappointed Brooks Koepka, fresh off a closing 74 and co-runner-up finish with Louis Oosthuizen, fielded questions from the media.

“I'm not happy,” Koepka said. “I don't know if there's a right word I can say on here without getting fined, but it hurts a little bit.”

That wasn’t the only thing hurting. As Mickelson and Koepka fought their way through a swarming crowd that had pushed passed security and formed a massive mob in the 18th fairway and around the final green, Koepka said his surgically repaired right knee got “dinged a few times” by people in the crowd.

“No one really gave a s---, personally,” said Koepka, who added that Rickie Fowler, waiting to congratulate Mickelson, got “drilled in the face.”

“I don't think anybody really understands,” he continued, “There's five people kind of standing by your knee, you get a little skittish. Like I don't mind waiting or being in that crowd but getting my -- I don't know, it felt like somebody tried to, I don't know what the deal was, but it's what it is. Be putting it in ice today. It feels like s--- right now.”

