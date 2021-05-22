PGA Championship: What happens if there's a playoff at Kiawah?

Getty Images

What happens if there’s a playoff Sunday at the PGA Championship?

All four of the men’s major championships have their own unique formats for extra holes. The Masters Tournament uses traditional sudden death while the U.S. Open decides its champion via a two-hole aggregate playoff. The Open Championship’s aggregate playoff is four holes while the PGA Championship uses a three-hole aggregate playoff.

So, if two or more players are tied for the lead after 72 holes at Kiawah, they will play three holes, Nos. 10, 17 and 18 (in that order), with the lowest aggregate total winning.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

If there is still a tie after that, the playoff with move to sudden death at No. 10, followed by Nos. 17 and 18, and repeated as necessary.

The last playoff at the PGA Championship was 2011, when Keegan Bradley beat Jason Dufner.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

One swing changed the PGA on Saturday and highlighted what Phil can't do on Sunday

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

There’s only one thing that can derail Phil Mickelson at this PGA Championship, and he knows it. It was on display on the critical 13th hole in Round 3.
Golf Central

Can Phil's PGA run earn him Ryder Cup spot?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

With Phil Mickelson atop the PGA Championship leaderboard through 54 holes, can he make the U.S. Ryder Cup team?
Golf Central

Brooks thinks he had career-worst putting day

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka wasn’t happy with his putting following the third round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah.