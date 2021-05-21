KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Bryson Ball is working at the PGA Championship.

Unfortunately for Bryson DeChambeau, though, his putting hasn’t been nearly as dominant through two rounds at Kiawah Island, and he’ll start the weekend four strokes off the lead.

DeChambeau is fourth in strokes gained: tee-to-green and is leading the field in driving distance, but he also ranks 119th in strokes gained: putting, which is, at least partially, a byproduct of the winds that have rocked the Ocean Course this week.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

“I think [the wind] plays such a huge role in how much a putt breaks and the speed of the putt. You get these little gusts, and you're just not going to make it,” said DeChambeau, who finished with a second-round 71 and is tied for 12th place. “We couldn't do anything about it. The driving for the most part, you can hit it in the fairway, but yeah, putting is a nightmare sometimes.”

Despite his poor putting, DeChambeau was confident he could close on the leaders with a solid weekend.

“If I could put a good number up tomorrow, hold strong in the wind and shoot 2-3 under tomorrow, I'll be right there for Sunday,” he said. “I'm just creeping up that leaderboard slowly but surely, and if I can do that like I did at Winged Foot, that's A-OK with me.”