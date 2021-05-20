PGA invitee John Catlin given first slow-play penalty in a major since 2013

John Catlin
Getty Images

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – John Catlin became the first player to be penalized a stroke for slow play in a major championship in eight years on Thursday at the PGA Championship.

Catlin, who is playing this week’s championship on a special invitation, was given a slow play warning from the rules committee on the par-5 16th hole, which was his seventh hole of the day, when he took 74 seconds to hit his second shot.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

His second bad time came at No. 3, when he took 63 seconds to hit his second shot. Under the PGA of America’s pace-of-play policy, Catlin was given a one-stroke penalty, which turned his par on the hole into a bogey.

The last slow play penalty in a major was given to Guan Tianlang, 14, at the 2013 Masters.

Catlin, who has won three times on the European Tour in the last nine months, finished with a 3-over 75 and was tied for 108th when he completed his round.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Catlin (64) wins second Euro Tour event at Irish

BY Associated Press  — 

John Catlin birdied three of his last four holes Sunday to close with a 6-under 64 and storm from behind to win the Irish Open.
News & Opinion

Catlin wins Valderrama, 1st American since Tiger

BY Associated Press  — 

John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama on Sunday, as he held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters.
News & Opinion

Catlin leads Kaymer by two at Valderrama

BY Associated Press  — 

John Catlin carded two birdies and three bogeys in a third round 1-over 72 on Saturday on another difficult day for scoring at the Andalucia Masters.