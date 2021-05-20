'These guys are psychopaths': Jason Dufner (71) loves the swing, will never be a coach

Getty Images

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Jason Dufner split with longtime swing coach Chuck Cook a few years ago. It was a decision based on a number of factors, including “logistics,” Dufner said.

Earlier this year, he reunited with Cook. That decision was based on performance.

“I had worked with him for a long period of time, kind of went away from him for a little bit and struggled. Kind of kicking myself a little bit for that,” Dufner said Thursday at the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

The ball-striking that he’s known for was back on display on Day 1 at Kiawah Island where he opened with a 1-under 71 and was two shots off the early lead. For Dufner, 44, working with Cook again has been familiar and given him something to look forward to as he reaches the later years of his Tour career.

Renowned as a student of the game with a keen eye for the golf swing, Dufner was asked if he’d put any thought into maybe becoming a swing coach when his competitive career was over.

“These guys are psychopaths, man. No. Never,” he smiled. “First off, there's no money in it, and second off, dealing with Tour players is a nightmare. You don't want to be part of it. That's just fact. Ask any of the teachers.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory trails 3 co-leaders by 2 at Wells Fargo

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Rory McIlroy trails Max Homa, Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen by two shots entering Sunday's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.
News & Opinion

Dufner (63) takes 1-shot lead at Wells Fargo

BY Associated Press  — 

Jason Dufner shot 8-under 63 Friday to take a one-shot lead at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Grill Room

Saints got robbed: Duf's perfect New Orleans hat

BY Jason Crook  — 

New Orleans Saints fans may never get over the missed pass interference penalty that cost their team a trip to Super Bowl LIII, and Jason Dufner is here for it.