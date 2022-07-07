The 150th Open Championship is being contested July 14-17 on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage across the Premium Tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “The Open.”

You can also watch multiple morning and afternoon featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) during all four rounds, exclusively on Peacock. Click on links to watch streams when live. Future stream links will be provided when available. "Live From The Open" airs on Golf Channel. The Celebration of Champions event is a four-hole exhibition featuring 48 current greats and legends of the game.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, July 11

9-11AM: Live From The Open

11AM-1:30PM: Celebration of Champions

1:30-3:30PM: Live From The Open

Tuesday, July 12

6AM-Noon: Live From The Open

Noon-2PM: Live From The Open

Wednesday, July 13

6AM-Noon: Live From The Open

Noon-2PM: Live From The Open

Thursday, July 14

Midnight-1:30AM: Live From The Open

1:30-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

4AM-3PM (USA): The Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, featured holes (Nos. 11-13)

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, morning featured group 1

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, morning featured group 2

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, afternoon featured group 3

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, afternoon featured group 4

3-4PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

4-6PM: Live From The Open

Friday, July 15

1:30-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

4AM-3PM (USA): The Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, featured holes (Nos. 11-13)

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, morning featured group 1

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, morning featured group 2

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, afternoon featured group 3

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, afternoon featured group 4

3-4PM (Peacock): The Open, Round 2, full coverage

4-6PM: Live From The Open

Saturday, July 16

5-7AM (USA): The Open, Rd. 3, full coverage

7AM-3PM (NBC): The Open, Rd. 3, full coverage

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, featured holes (Nos. 11-13)

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, morning featured group 1

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, morning featured group 2

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, afternoon featured group 3

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, afternoon featured group 4

3-6PM: Live From The Open

Sunday, July 17

4-7AM (USA): The Open, Rd. 4, full coverage

7AM-2PM (NBC): The Open, Rd. 4, full coverage

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 4, featured holes (Nos. 11-13)

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 4, morning featured group 1

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 4, morning featured group 2

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 4, afternoon featured group 3

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 4, afternoon featured group 4

2-4PM: Live From The Open