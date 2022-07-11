ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – The R&A had hoped to avoid just this type of distraction, but given the growing divide in golf, it was wishful thinking.

About halfway through a press conference that covered everything from his first trip to St. Andrews to his strategy for playing the Old Course, Jack Nicklaus was asked his thoughts on the R&A’s decision to not invite Greg Norman to this week’s Open Championship.

Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, was informed last week that he was not welcome to play in Monday’s Celebration of Champions event or attend the Champions’ Dinner, despite having won The Open twice.

“The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage,” a statement from the R&A read. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future.”

Nicklaus, who has been outspoken in his support of the PGA Tour as LIV Golf continues to woo players away from the established circuits, dismissed the question initially.

“I don’t know much about it,” he said before adding some context.

“Let me just sum this up with a couple of words. First of all, Greg Norman is an icon in the game of golf. He's a great player. We've been friends for a long time, and regardless of what happens, he's going to remain a friend,” Nicklaus said. “Unfortunately, he and I just don't see eye to eye in what's going on. I'll basically leave it at that.”