Most people jumping over graveyard walls are up to no good, but not Jim Nantz.

The legendary CBS announcer is standing with a group of people in the cemetery of the cathedral ruins in St. Andrews – one of the most ghost-fraught towns in Great Britain. He’s just a hundred yards from the Haunted Tower where the White Lady resides. It’s midnight.

All this to read the gravestones of Thomas "Tom" Mitchell Morris and his son by flashlight.

“In 2000, we were hours away from Tiger completing his career grand slam,” Nantz says. “History would be made, and what better place to connect the present with the past than standing at the foot of their graves and remembering the founding fathers of the sport.”

Just as there are ghosts, there are spirits in St. Andrews. The overriding one is the spirit of golf, which Nantz and every other player comes here to feel. When you enter the gates – or jump the stone wall – of the cemetery on the eastern side of town, that feeling cuts all the way to your bones. That is why Nantz has continued this tradition at each Open played at the Old Course since that first graveyard trip in 2000.

The history of golf is buried here, overlooking the North Sea. However, calling it the graveyard of golf is misleading. If not for the people whose relics reside under this turf, the game wouldn't exist as we know it.

In all, eight Open champions are buried here. That doesn’t include the man whose burial in the graveyard literally started the oldest major in the world.

That man was Allan Robertson, the world’s first professional of note. He came from a long line of Robertsons who were feathery ball-makers in St. Andrews, but Allan branched out by also becoming a clubmaker, course designer and untouchable player.

In 1858, he was the first player to break 80 on the Old Course, and whether in matches or tournaments, he became nearly unbeatable. His prowess brings to mind Tom Weiskopf’s saying about Jack Nicklaus: “He knew he was going to beat you. You knew he was going to beat you. And he knew you knew he was going to beat you.”

Robertson died in 1859. He was 44 years old. His tall, obelisk gravestone features a distinguished relief image of him peering from the top with the words:

HE WAS GREATLY ESTEEMED FOR HIS PERSONAL WORTH AND FOR MANY YEARS WAS DISTINGUISHED AS THE CHAMPION GOLFER OF SCOTLAND

The vacuum left on the country’s links was so large that his death sparked the creation of The Open.

THE FOUNDING FATHER OF GOLF USHERS IN A NEW ERA

Many years before Robertson’s death, Tom Morris Sr. began working in his shop as an apprentice. The two teamed up for success after success in the big-money challenge matches of the period before famously going their separate ways after Morris tried and liked a new type of ball: the gutta percha. Robertson saw this new ball as a threat to the traditional feathery he made – (read: it was) – while Morris wasn’t one to shy away from innovation.

In 1860, a year after Robertson's death, a competition was staged to determine who should follow him as holder of the title “Champion Golfer of Scotland.” Morris was the favorite for that first Open, which was held on October 17, 1860, at Prestwick Golf Club, where he was the greenskeeper at the time. Instead, Willie Park Sr. from Musselburgh bested him by two strokes. The championship was played again the following year with Morris winning. He successfully defended in 1862 by 13 strokes, and although it was a figure obtained against a small field, it was a major championship record that stood for 138 years. Additional victories followed in 1864 and 1867, but his reign came to a sudden end at the hands of someone he knew well: his son.

Tommy Morris was the original golfing protégé. One year after his father won at age 46, Tommy won his first Open at age 17. He won again the next year… and the next. Three titles in a row meant the red-leather challenge belt that had been played for each year was his, permanently.

With the Champion Golfer of Scotland settled, a new prize was needed. Musselburgh and The R&A joined Prestwick in contributing funds to restarting the championship with a new rotation of courses and the creation of a new trophy. Indeed, the inception of the claret jug and the decision to stage The Open at St. Andrews’ Old Course were both a result of Tommy’s success.

Photos One man's guide to St. Andrews, Scotland Take a look at St. Andrews, Scotland through the eyes of someone who once called The Home of Golf home.

The tournament took a break in 1871 as it prepared for its new era, but Young Tom won again when it returned in 1872, making it four in a row. It’s a record that’s never been duplicated, although the claret jug wasn’t ready to be presented to him at that time. Tommy's name would be engraved later as the first on the silver trophy. Sadly, it was his last title.

In 1875, Tommy’s wife and child died during childbirth. Just three months later, on Christmas morning, Old Tom found Tommy dead in his room. Officially, the cause of death was a pulmonary hemorrhage. Unofficially, it was a broken heart. He was only 24 years old.

Following Tommy’s death, more than sixty clubs contributed to fund one of the most famous headstones of any sportsman. Designed and built by noted sculptor John Rhind of Edinburgh, the tribute was erected three years later with several hundred people attending its unveiling.

The memorial stands approximately ten feet in height with an intricate carving of Young Tom about to stroke a putt. Reverend John Tulloch, principal of the University of St. Andrews, wrote the following engraving:

DEEPLY REGRETTED BY NUMEROUS FRIENDS AND ALL GOLFERS HE THRICE IN SUCCESSION WON THE CHAMPION’S BELT AND HELD IT WITHOUT RIVALRY AND YET WITHOUT ENVY HIS MANY AMIABLE QUALITIES BEING NO LESS ACKNOWLEDGED THAN HIS GOLFING ACHIEVEMENTS

Tommy’s death was one of many heartbreaks for his father. Before his own death in 1908 at age 86, Old Tom buried his wife, all five of his children, and both of his children’s spouses. By most accounts, it didn’t visibly affect him.

Morris designed nearly 100 courses throughout the British Isles. He didn’t create the Old Course, but he molded and refined it in a way that made it so every shot players face there today is a result of his work. He was keeper of the green there for almost 40 years, discovering a method of putting sand on the links to improve the condition and firmness of its grass. Superintendents around the world utilize that process of topdressing now more than ever. He made clubs and ran the world’s most notable golf shop. He was the game’s biggest promoter and advocate. He was the most famous man in golf and laid the foundation on which everything is built in the game today.

Most remarkably, it seems no one ever said a bad word about Old Tom. His grave marker solemnly states his name, date of birth and date of death. Nothing else was necessary.

THE WELL KNOWN, AND UNKNOWN, LEGACIES OF THE OPEN

Morris' influence was widespread and runs deep in the sport, even today. In the late 18th century, those most impacted were right in St. Andrews. Jamie Anderson was born on North Street (his father David “Auld Daw” was a noted caddie and greenskeeper), and he began his trek through the golf business as a teen. He was an apprentice clubmaker for the legendary Robert Forgan and a caddie on the links, carrying the bag for Young Tom in some of his high-stakes matches, but his real fame came as a player.

Anderson won The Open in 1877 at Musselburgh, 1878 at Prestwick and 1879 at St. Andrews, winning three in a row and becoming the first player to triumph at three different courses. When a 9-year-old from a nearby town saw him play, the boy became enamored with golf. That boy, James Braid, went on to win five Opens, design hundreds of courses and earn election into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

There would be no Hall of Fame for Anderson. Struggling with ill health, he died in a poor house in 1905 and was buried back in the cathedral cemetery in St. Andrews with nary a mourner and no gravestone. That absence became glaring to local golf historian Roger McStravick.

“Tourists and locals were walking over the graveyard grass not knowing that Jamie was buried there,” McStravick said. “I had to try to do something.”

McStravick led a campaign to raise £8,000 to give Anderson the post-humous recognition he deserved. “We received contributions from golfers all over the world, local clubs, The R&A, BGCS and St. Andrew Pilgrim Foundation,” he said.

In 2018, a headstone was finally dedicated 113 years after Anderson’s death, with Open champion Sandy Lyle even paying homage.

Anderson wasn’t the only Champion Golfer of the Year buried with no marker. Tom Kidd, winner of the first Open at St. Andrews in 1873, lies somewhere in the cemetery. On an oversaturated Old Course, Kidd controversially etched grooves in some of his clubs to help better control shots. After he won, he sold his gold medal to pay for his wedding. He would die just 11 years later.

Two-time champion Bob Martin also has no marker. He’s the winner of the strangest ending in major championship history, capturing his first of those two titles in 1876 at St. Andrews in a playoff against no one.

During regulation, Davie Strath was accused of hitting a shot onto the 17th green while others were still playing the hole, which was a rule violation that week. With the final decision on a penalty undecided, Strath refused to continue participating. All Martin, who was a former assistant to Old Tom, had to do was go a round by himself to win the claret jug.

If McStravick has his way, they will have gravestones, but their situations are not uncommon. Many families don’t realize they have relatives buried in unmarked plots. The cemetery, as well as the entire grounds and cathedral, is managed by Historic Environment Scotland, but they are not responsible for the gravestones or their upkeep.

Without even the simplest marker, how do their legacies live on?

Thanks to his family’s headstone, Willie Auchterlonie can be recognized. He won the 1893 Open at Prestwick using seven self-made clubs. Two years later he set up his own shop in St. Andrews that’s still in business today.

Jack Burns returned to his hometown to play in the 1888 championship, and after review, it was deemed he won by a single stroke when an R&A official noticed his total score had been added incorrectly.

Hugh Kirkaldy was champion of the last Open contested at 36 holes in 1891. He died just six years later at age 29.

Those eight players are the champions of 17 of the first 33 Opens, and they’re all buried within a stone’s throw of one another. Not to mention the likes of Andrew Strath, Sandy Herd, and Jock Hutchison aren’t even included in that number. They’re all Open champions whose lives were shaped by the ancient city of St. Andrews and whose families have plots.

The irony is as thick as Scottish heather on a summer’s day: the principles of the game of golf, the creation of The Open and the influence of St. Andrews can all be traced back to one place: a graveyard.