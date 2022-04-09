×

Masters payout: What each player will take home Sunday

Sunday's winner at Augusta National Golf Club will collect $2.7 million.

The winner's share of the Masters Tournament's $15 million purse is up from $2.07 million when Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the green jacket last April. The 2021 purse was $11.5 million, which marked the third straight tournament with the same amount of total prize money.

This year's runner-up receives $1.61 million while solo third will take home $1.02 million. Solo 50th gets $37,800.

Those who missed the cut each received $10,000.

Here is the complete breakdown:

  • 1st: $2,700,000
  • 2nd: $1,620,000
  • 3rd: $1,020,000
  • 4th: $720,000
  • 5th: $600,000
  • 6th: $540,000
  • 7th: $502,500
  • 8th: $465,000
  • 9th: $435,000
  • 10th: $405,000
  • 11th: $375,000
  • 12th: $345,000
  • 13th: $315,000
  • 14th: $285,000
  • 15th: $270,000
  • 16th: $255,000
  • 17th: $240,000
  • 18th: $225,000
  • 19th: $210,000
  • 20th: $195,000
  • 21st: $180,000
  • 22nd: $168,000
  • 23rd: $156,000
  • 24th: $144,000
  • 25th: $132,000
  • 26th: $120,000
  • 27th: $115,500
  • 28th: $111,000
  • 29th: $106,500
  • 30th: $102,000
  • 31st: $97,500
  • 32nd: $93,000
  • 33rd: $88,500
  • 34th: $84,750
  • 35th: $81,000
  • 36th: $77,250
  • 37th: $73,500
  • 38th: $70,500
  • 39th: $67,500
  • 40th: $64,500
  • 41st: $61,500
  • 42nd: $58,500
  • 43rd: $55,500
  • 44th: $52,500
  • 45th: $49,500
  • 46th: $46,500
  • 47th: $43,500
  • 48th: $41,100
  • 49th: $39,000
  • 50th: $37,800

The remainder of professional players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $36,900, depending on scores.

