Sunday's winner at Augusta National Golf Club will collect $2.7 million.
The winner's share of the Masters Tournament's $15 million purse is up from $2.07 million when Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the green jacket last April. The 2021 purse was $11.5 million, which marked the third straight tournament with the same amount of total prize money.
This year's runner-up receives $1.61 million while solo third will take home $1.02 million. Solo 50th gets $37,800.
Those who missed the cut each received $10,000.
Here is the complete breakdown:
- 1st: $2,700,000
- 2nd: $1,620,000
- 3rd: $1,020,000
- 4th: $720,000
- 5th: $600,000
- 6th: $540,000
- 7th: $502,500
- 8th: $465,000
- 9th: $435,000
- 10th: $405,000
- 11th: $375,000
- 12th: $345,000
- 13th: $315,000
- 14th: $285,000
- 15th: $270,000
- 16th: $255,000
- 17th: $240,000
- 18th: $225,000
- 19th: $210,000
- 20th: $195,000
- 21st: $180,000
- 22nd: $168,000
- 23rd: $156,000
- 24th: $144,000
- 25th: $132,000
- 26th: $120,000
- 27th: $115,500
- 28th: $111,000
- 29th: $106,500
- 30th: $102,000
- 31st: $97,500
- 32nd: $93,000
- 33rd: $88,500
- 34th: $84,750
- 35th: $81,000
- 36th: $77,250
- 37th: $73,500
- 38th: $70,500
- 39th: $67,500
- 40th: $64,500
- 41st: $61,500
- 42nd: $58,500
- 43rd: $55,500
- 44th: $52,500
- 45th: $49,500
- 46th: $46,500
- 47th: $43,500
- 48th: $41,100
- 49th: $39,000
- 50th: $37,800
The remainder of professional players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $36,900, depending on scores.