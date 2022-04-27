The top NCAA Division I women's golf teams can start booking their plane tickets and hotel rooms.

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee announced Wednesday the fields for each of the six regionals, which will be played May 9-11 at six sites – UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico; U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California; Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

This is a change in format, as last year there were only four regional sites.

Each regional site includes 12 teams, down from 18 teams per regional in 2021, and six individuals not on advancing teams. The top four teams and top two individuals not on advancing teams will move on to the May 20-25 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The top seeds are No. 1 Stanford (hosting), No. 2 Oregon (Albuquerque), No. 3 South Carolina (Tallahassee), No. 4 Wake Forest (Vanderbilt), No. 5 San Jose State (Ann Arbor) and No. 6 Oklahoma State, which will host its regional.

Here is a look at each of the six regional fields and seedings:

Albuquerque Regional

UNM Championship Course, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Teams

1. Oregon (Pac-12 Conference)

2. Florida

3. Texas (Big 12 Conference)

4. Arizona

5. Georgia

6. TCU

7. Louisville

8. North Texas (Conference USA)

9. Oklahoma

10. Sam Houston State

11. Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference)

12. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference)

Individuals

1. Patrice Mackova, Maryland

2. Sara Kjellker, San Diego State

3. Bernice Ilas, San Diego State

4. Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico

5. Lauren Leigh, New Mexico

6. Pluem Yongyuan, So. Utah

Ann Arbor Regional

U-M Golf Course, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Teams

1. San Jose State (Mountain West Conference)

2. Virginia

3. Michigan (Big Ten Conference)*

4. Arkansas

5. UCF

6. Virginia Tech

7. North Carolina

8. Washington

9. Ohio State

10. Pepperdine

11. Xavier (Big East)

12. Oakland (Horizon League)

Individuals

1. Jana Melichova, ODU

2. Aine Donegan, Indiana

3. Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame

4. Ragga Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky

5. Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference)

6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Franklin Regional

Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tennessee

Teams

1. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)

2. Alabama

3. Texas A&M

4. Duke

5. Oregon State

6. Vanderbilt*

7. BYU

8. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

9. UTSA

10. Augusta (Southland Conference)

11. Boston University (Patriot League)

12. Austin Peay (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals

1. Sera Hasegawa, ETSU

2. Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee

3. Tara Bettle, UNCG

4. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference)

5. Hollie Muse, ETSU

6. Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Stanford Regional

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, California

Teams

1. Stanford*

2. Southern California

3. LSU (Southeastern Conference)

4. Texas Tech

5. Kentucky

6. Iowa State

7. Northwestern

8. Purdue

9. UNLV

10. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)

11. Princeton (Ivy League)

12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals

1. Riana Mission, San Francisco

2. Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State

3. Kirsten Baete, Nebraska

4. Victoria Gailey, Nevada

5. Leah John, Nevada

6. Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference)

Stillwater Regional

Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Teams

1. Oklahoma State*

2. Arizona State

3. Baylor

4. Auburn

5. Michigan State

6. Clemson

7. Campbell (Big South Conference)

8. Furman (Southern Conference)

9. North Carolina State

10. California

11. Tulane (American Athletic Conference)

12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals

1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa

2. Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts

3. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts

4. Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

5. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference)

6. Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference)

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Florida

Teams

1. South Carolina

2. UCLA

3. Florida State*

4. Ole Miss

5. Illinois

6. Mississippi State

7. Miami (Florida)

8. Denver (The Summit League)

9. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)

10. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)

11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)

12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals