×

Tiger Woods needs 'some breathing space' after opening tee shot at PGA

Getty Images

Move aside and the let man go through.

After smashing his opening tee shot in the 104th PGA Championship, Tiger Woods just wanted a little room as he made his way off the tee box.

Just a little space, camera person. A little space. A little space, please!

Woods three times motioned to the on-course camera operator following him to give him "some breathing space.”

Further down the fairway, Woods got that desired separation, as he hit the longest drive among his super group of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Woods stuffed his approach shot to 3 feet and made birdie.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Highlights: Tiger starts strong, struggles in

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods got off to a good start in the opening round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
News & Opinion

22 things for PGA: Tiger, Spieth, Rory, $$ beer

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Here are 22 random things – tidbits, notes, riffs, predictions – to get you ready for the year’s second major, the PGA Championship.
News & Opinion

Divide is clear: Tiger Guys or Phil Guys

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf wage battle, the divide among players is clear: your either on Tiger's side or Phil's side.