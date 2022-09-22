For team. For country. For the cup. The 14th Presidents Cup is underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The individual player records from this week's competition will be updated below after each session.

Meet the members of the United States team here and the International team here. Find out how to watch the Presidents Cup on Golf Channel and NBC here. For more on the format of the match and the event's history, click here.

United States - Captain: Davis Love III

Player overall Foursomes Fourballs Singles Sam burns 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tony Finau 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Max Homa 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Billy Horschel 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Kevin Kisner 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Collin Morikawa 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Scottie Scheffler 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jordan Spieth 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Justin Thomas 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cameron Young 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Internationals - Captain: Trevor Immelman