'Incredible' week for hometown favorite Matthew Jordan results in spot at Royal Troon

Getty Images

With a closing birdie on the 18th, Matthew Jordan truly had, “the best week of his life.” That final walk off the last hole is something he'll never forget.

“Just incredible. I hit it left off of 18 and then because of the railings, had to walk with all my mates and all the fans there and they were just cheering me on, laughing and joking," Jordan told NBC Sports' Cara Banks. "Obviously to do what I did and [hit] it up close, was like the ultimate feeling as what you said, to cap off the best week ever.”

Just two weeks prior, Jordan didn’t know if he would get the chance to play in this Open. But after qualifying, his life forever changed. A change at a place very personal to the 27-year-old.

Jordan grew up down the road in West Kirby and currently lives in Hoylake. He is the third generation of his family to be a member at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which is his primary place of practice when he’s not competing on the DP World Tour. Jordan even holds the course record (62) there.

Jordan has been to The Open twice before, but nothing compared to his latest trip. All three yielded much different experiences. In 2006, when Jordan was 10, he was solely focused on autographs. In 2014, at 18, he was inspired and dreamed of playing inside the ropes. Now, he not only qualified, but finished T-10.

With stellar play, family, friends, and many fans, Jordan has even more to celebrate. His top-10 finish secured him a spot in next year's Open at Royal Troon.

Jordan will be back.

All week, all eyes were on Jordan. This may be exhilarating at thought but daunting in the moment. Jordan is and should be proud of his play under these circumstances.

"I think for me knowing this is the most pressure I’ve ever experienced and being able to perform well, certainly that," Jordan said. "I will have a rest and a rethink and go.”

“Go” where? Seems to be only up from here for the hometown stud.

