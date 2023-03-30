The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place Sunday, April 2, at Augusta National Golf Club.

A field of 80 competitors – 40 boys and 40 girls – will test their skill sets in four age groups. The field was determined through local and regional qualifying, with the winners from 10 regional sites earning a trip to Augusta National. The age groups are: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.

Here are the rules, according to Augusta National:

At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.

Golf Channel will showcase the event live, beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Here is a look at the field of participants:

Girls 7-9

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Kylie Miller Mayfield Ky. Scioto Country Club Minlin Ou Shelby N.C. Quail Hollow Club Hazel Hegstrom Providence R.I. TPC Boston Angelina Chang Aurora Ontario Oak Hill Country Club Anna Midyett Bennington Neb. Castle Pines Golf Club Emily Nguyen Richland Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Ashley Kim Cerritos Calif. Desert Mountain - Outlaw Adalyn Lupton Waunakee Wis. Medinah Country Club Allie Stevens Austin Texas Champions Golf Club Larissa Wheelless Miami Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 10-11

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Ava Gilbart Toronto Ontario Scioto Country Club Ada Inderlied Virginia Beach Va. Quail Hollow Club Alexandra Phung Forest Hills N.Y. TPC Boston Adelyn Rosado Cary N.C. Oak Hill Country Club Natalie Martin Park Rapids Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club Caroline Cui Redwood City Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links Hana McGarry San Diego Calif. Desert Mountain - Outlaw Sophia Miller Princeton Iowa Medinah Country Club Viktoria Germain Houston Texas Champions Golf Club Lily Wachter Saint Augustine Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 12-13

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Paige Radebach Webberville Mich. Scioto Country Club Narah Hope Kim Duluth Ga. Quail Hollow Club Maya Palanza Gaudin East Falmouth Mass. TPC Boston Macie Rasmussen Chesapeake Va. Oak Hill Country Club Reese Barry Medina Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club Ruihan (Kendria) Wang Bellevue Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Maria Fernanda Giles El Paso Texas Desert Mountain - Outlaw Anna Bell Poplar Bluff Mo. Medinah Country Club Katelyn Davis Argyle Texas Champions Golf Club Leah Gram Jupiter Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 14-15

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Lyla Hampton Grosse Pointe Park Mich. Scioto Country Club Grace Outhavong Hampton Ga. Quail Hollow Club Ava Taylor Estrella Brookville N.Y. TPC Boston Julianna Ishii Cockeysville Md. Oak Hill Country Club Saydie Wagner Alpine Utah Castle Pines Golf Club Ha Young Chang Surrey British Columbia Pebble Beach Golf Links Emma Bush Poway Calif. Desert Mountain - Outlaw Martha Kuwahara Northbrook Ill. Medinah Country Club Audrey Mcintyre Lakeway Texas Champions Golf Club Jolie Pastorick Sarasota Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 7-9

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Maxwell Lattavo Chillicothe Ohio Scioto Country Club Knox Mason Portland Tenn. Quail Hollow Club Reid Meyers Kensington Conn. TPC Boston Ezekiel Wong Markham Ontario Oak Hill Country Club Jacob Eagan Castle Rock Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club Carter Cline Sammamish Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Koehn Kuenzler Cortez Colo. Desert Mountain - Outlaw Emory Munoz Lockport Ill. Medinah Country Club Wesley Powers Friendswood Texas Champions Golf Club Alfred Carmenate Miami Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 10-11

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Robert Melendez Ann Arbor Mich. Scioto Country Club Hudson Justus Gainesville Ga. Quail Hollow Club Adam Silverman Ashland Mass. TPC Boston Logan McGinn S. Williamsport Penn. Oak Hill Country Club Brady Shaw Pueblo Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club Jairo Sanchez-Godinez Everett Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Neal Manutai Laie Hawaii Desert Mountain - Outlaw William Comiskey Hinsdale Ill. Medinah Country Club Beckett McLaughlin Austin Texas Champions Golf Club Daniel Barcenas Weston Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 12-13

NAME CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Harrison Young Springfield Ohio Scioto Country Club Slater Meade North Wilkesboro N.C. Quail Hollow Club Aarav Lavu Wellesley Mass. TPC Boston Dawson Lew Toronto Ontario Oak Hill Country Club Charlie Haney Manhattan Kan. Castle Pines Golf Club Jace Benson Morgan Utah Pebble Beach Golf Links Leo Saito Hilo Hawaii Desert Mountain - Outlaw Ben Patel North Aurora Ill. Medinah Country Club Carson James Prosper Texas Champions Golf Club Carson Perry Port Orange Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 14-15