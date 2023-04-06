Because of the threat of afternoon thunderstorms, tee times have been moved up 30 minutes for Round 2 of the Masters Tournament.
Here's a look at the groupings and when players will go out on Friday (all times ET):
Friday
7:30 AM: Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
7:42 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
7:54AM: J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
8:06 AM: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (a)
8:18 AM: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
8:30 AM: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee
8:42 AM: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
8:54 AM: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
9:06 AM: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (a)
9:18 AM: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
9:36 AM: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
9:48 AM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
10 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (a)
10:12 AM: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
10:24 AM: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
10:36 AM: Mike Weir, Kevin Na
10:48 AM: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (a)
11 AM: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
11:12 AM: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
11:24 AM: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
11:42 AM: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (a)
11:54 AM: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
12:06 PM: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
12:18 PM: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
12:30 PM: Bubba Watson,Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
12:42 PM: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
12:54 PM: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
1:06 PM: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
1:18 PM: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
1:30 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im