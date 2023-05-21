Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship on Sunday, claiming the 105th edition at Oak Hill Country Club.
With his triumph, Koepka claimed $3.15 million. He did not receive any FedExCup points, because he is no longer a PGA Tour member, having joined the LIV Golf league. The payout is actually less than what he has earned in each of his two individual LIV victories, where he claimed $4 million for each one.
Meanwhile, PGA club professional Michael Block earned more than $288,000 for his tie for 15th. His previous biggest paycheck in a tournament was $75,000 for winning the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut in Pittsford, New York.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Brooks Koepka
|
-
|
3,150,000.00
|
T2
|
Viktor Hovland
|
270.00
|
1,540,000.00
|
T2
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
270.00
|
1,540,000.00
|
T4
|
Cam Davis
|
126.66
|
720,000.00
|
T4
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
-
|
720,000.00
|
T4
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
126.66
|
720,000.00
|
T7
|
Rory McIlroy
|
97.00
|
555,000.00
|
T7
|
Sepp Straka
|
97.00
|
555,000.00
|
T9
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
82.33
|
465,000.00
|
T9
|
Justin Rose
|
82.33
|
465,000.00
|
T9
|
Cameron Smith
|
-
|
465,000.00
|
T12
|
Corey Conners
|
68.00
|
365,000.00
|
T12
|
Shane Lowry
|
68.00
|
365,000.00
|
T12
|
Victor Perez
|
-
|
365,000.00
|
T15
|
Michael Block
|
-
|
288,333.33
|
T15
|
Eric Cole
|
59.00
|
288,333.33
|
T15
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
59.00
|
288,333.33
|
T18
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
50.84
|
214,400.00
|
T18
|
Min Woo Lee
|
-
|
214,400.00
|
T18
|
Mito Pereira
|
50.84
|
214,400.00
|
T18
|
Patrick Reed
|
-
|
214,400.00
|
T18
|
Xander Schauffele
|
50.84
|
214,400.00
|
T23
|
Ryan Fox
|
-
|
165,000.00
|
T23
|
Matt NeSmith
|
42.12
|
165,000.00
|
T23
|
Alex Smalley
|
42.12
|
165,000.00
|
T26
|
Hayden Buckley
|
36.83
|
135,000.00
|
T26
|
Collin Morikawa
|
36.83
|
135,000.00
|
T26
|
Justin Suh
|
36.83
|
135,000.00
|
T29
|
Keegan Bradley
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Chris Kirk
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
K.H. Lee
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Denny McCarthy
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Adam Scott
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Jordan Spieth
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Callum Tarren
|
25.70
|
90,136.36
|
T29
|
Harold Varner III
|
-
|
90,136.36
|
T40
|
Thomas Detry
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Adam Hadwin
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Lucas Herbert
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Beau Hossler
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Adrian Meronk
|
-
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Thomas Pieters
|
-
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
J.T. Poston
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Chez Reavie
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Adam Svensson
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T40
|
Sahith Theegala
|
13.60
|
46,900.00
|
T50
|
Padraig Harrington
|
8.78
|
37,625.00
|
T50
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
-
|
37,625.00
|
T50
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
8.78
|
37,625.00
|
T50
|
Jon Rahm
|
8.78
|
37,625.00
|
54
|
Dean Burmester
|
-
|
36,000.00
|
T55
|
Lee Hodges
|
6.57
|
35,000.00
|
T55
|
Max Homa
|
6.57
|
35,000.00
|
T55
|
Dustin Johnson
|
-
|
35,000.00
|
T58
|
Tom Hoge
|
5.78
|
33,250.00
|
T58
|
Zach Johnson
|
5.78
|
33,250.00
|
T58
|
Phil Mickelson
|
-
|
33,250.00
|
T58
|
Keith Mitchell
|
5.78
|
33,250.00
|
T62
|
Rikuya Hoshino
|
-
|
31,500.00
|
T62
|
Sihwan Kim
|
-
|
31,500.00
|
T62
|
Thriston Lawrence
|
-
|
31,500.00
|
T65
|
Pablo Larrazabal
|
-
|
29,750.00
|
T65
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
4.19
|
29,750.00
|
T65
|
Justin Thomas
|
4.19
|
29,750.00
|
T65
|
Matt Wallace
|
4.19
|
29,750.00
|
T69
|
Joel Dahmen
|
3.43
|
28,000.00
|
T69
|
Yannik Paul
|
-
|
28,000.00
|
T69
|
Ben Taylor
|
3.43
|
28,000.00
|
T72
|
Tony Finau
|
3.06
|
26,500.00
|
T72
|
Taylor Moore
|
3.06
|
26,500.00
|
T72
|
Sam Stevens
|
3.06
|
26,500.00
|
75
|
Mark Hubbard
|
2.83
|
25,500.00
|
76
|
Kazuki Higa
|
-
|
25,000.00