Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship on Sunday, claiming the 105th edition at Oak Hill Country Club.

With his triumph, Koepka claimed $3.15 million. He did not receive any FedExCup points, because he is no longer a PGA Tour member, having joined the LIV Golf league. The payout is actually less than what he has earned in each of his two individual LIV victories, where he claimed $4 million for each one.

Meanwhile, PGA club professional Michael Block earned more than $288,000 for his tie for 15th. His previous biggest paycheck in a tournament was $75,000 for winning the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut in Pittsford, New York.