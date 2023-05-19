If the pairings are any indication, Saturday's third round of the 105th PGA Championship will be electric.

Tyrrell Hatton-Phil Mickelson and Cam Smith-Jon Rahm early.

Hideki Matsuyama-Max Homa and Collin Morikawa-Adam Scott in the middle of the tee sheet.

And highlighting the lead groups: Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau.

The beef between two (former?) rivals has seemingly disappeared since the two stars defected to LIV Golf last summer, but there's no doubt with both in contention, just two groups in front of the final twosome, all eyes will be on them to see how they play and interact alongside each other.

Here is a look at the complete tee times and pairings for Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET):

8:10 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 a.m. – Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10 a.m. – Cam Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m.– Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

Noon – Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m. – Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m. – Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1:40 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 p.m. – Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

2:50 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners