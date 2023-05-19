If the pairings are any indication, Saturday's third round of the 105th PGA Championship will be electric.
Tyrrell Hatton-Phil Mickelson and Cam Smith-Jon Rahm early.
Hideki Matsuyama-Max Homa and Collin Morikawa-Adam Scott in the middle of the tee sheet.
And highlighting the lead groups: Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau.
The beef between two (former?) rivals has seemingly disappeared since the two stars defected to LIV Golf last summer, but there's no doubt with both in contention, just two groups in front of the final twosome, all eyes will be on them to see how they play and interact alongside each other.
Here is a look at the complete tee times and pairings for Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET):
8:10 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino
8:20 a.m. – Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy
8:30 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges
8:40 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas
8:50 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa
9 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry
9:10 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
9:20 a.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
9:30 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters
9:40 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester
10 a.m. – Cam Smith, Jon Rahm
10:10 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge
10:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor
10:30 a.m.– Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert
10:40 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal
10:50 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington
11 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard
11:10 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace
11:20 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
11:30 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
11:40 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim
Noon – Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston
12:10 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
12:20 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
12:30 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama
12:40 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III
12:50 p.m. – Eric Cole, Ryan Fox
1 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira
1:10 p.m. – Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson
1:20 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith
1:40 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
1:50 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson
2 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell
2:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Michael Block
2:20 p.m. – Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith
2:30 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
2:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh
2:50 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners