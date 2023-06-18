LOS ANGELES – Gordon Sargent finished off a terrific first appearance at the U.S. Open with the honor of low amateur, but his week at Los Angeles Country Club might be remembered for a 20-inch putt on the 72nd hole.

Actually, a missed 20-inch putt.

With good pace and a straight line, Sargent’s second-to-last stroke of the championship hit the back of the cup, only to bounce out and leave him with a tap-in bogey. Social media immediately burst aflame, wondering how that type of robbery could happen at a U.S. Open.

According to the USGA, a previous group’s caddie had some issue pulling out the flag. While doing so, the caddie lifted the cup liner, which bounced Sargent’s ball out of the hole. Officials put the liner back in the proper position after the incident.

Thankfully, Sargent’s miss didn’t cost the Vanderbilt star the low-am title or any prize money, since he is not a professional.

The blemish also doesn’t diminish an otherwise fantastic Sunday. During one stretch, Sargent recorded five birdies in seven holes to shoot 69 and finish the weekend 4 over. The next closest amateur was Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr at 13 over.