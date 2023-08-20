×

St. Andrews awaits as U.S. Walker Cup team finalized with Nick Dunlap's U.S. Am win

The 2023 U.S. Walker Cup team is set.

The remaining six spots on American captain Mike McCoy’s 10-man squad were announced Sunday evening following the conclusion of the 123rd U.S. Amateur final at Cherry Hills.

Joining Vanderbilt junior Gordon Sargent, North Carolina junior David Ford, Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt and Alabama sophomore and Sunday’s U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, who were previously named to their first Walker Cup teams, are: Nick Gabrelcik, 21, of Trinity, Florida; Austin Greaser, 21, of Vandalia, Ohio; Stewart Hagestad, 32, of Newport Beach, California; Ben James, 19, of Milford, Connecticut; Dylan Menante, 22, of Carlsbad, California; and Preston Summerhays, 19, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The first two alternates are Maxwell Moldovan, 21, of Uniontown, Ohio, and Sunday’s U.S. Amateur runner-up, Neal Shipley, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stanford senior Michael Thorbjornsen was initially named to the team, but he had to withdraw last week because of a back injury.

The U.S. team will face Great Britain and Ireland in the Sept. 2-3 match on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The Americans hold a 38-9-1 record in the event and have won each of the past three editions.

