U.S. Women's Open qualifying is underway across 26 sites, including those in Canada, Japan and Belgium. The 36-hole qualifiers are scheduled to take place between May 9 and June 7, with a record 2,107 entrants.

Here's a look at who has earned their way to Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, July 6-9.

(Note: (A) = alternate; (a) = amateur)

05/09/23

NAPLES, FLA. - THE CLUB AT MEDITERRA

Lindy Duncan - PLANTATION, FLA. 134 Brooke Matthews - ROGERS, ARK. 136 A - Addison Klonowski(a) - NAPLES, FLA. 139 A - Sarah Jane Smith - AUSTRALIA 141

05/09/23

PITTSBURGH, PA. - SHANNOPIN COUNTRY CLUB

Amelia Garvey - NEW ZEALAND 143 Angela Zhang(a) - BELLEVUE, WASH. 143 A - Mia Hammond(a) - NEW ALBANY, OHIO 143 A - Sarah Kemp - AUSTRALIA 143

Upcoming sites:

Monday, May 15 (4)

The Vancouver G.C., Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Druid Hills G.C., Atlanta, Ga.

Somerset C.C., Mendota Heights, Minn.

Echo Lake C.C., Westfield, N.J.

Wednesday, May 17 (1)

Belle Haven C.C., Alexandria, Va.

Monday, May 22 (4)

Marin C.C., Novato, Calif.

Valencia (Calif.) C.C.

Bradenton (Fla.) C.C.

Oahu C.C., Honolulu, Hawaii

Wednesday, May 24 (2)

Bellerive C.C., St. Louis, Mo.

Galveston (Texas) C.C.

Thursday, May 25 (1)

Indian Creek G.C. (Creek Course), Carrollton, Texas

Monday, May 29 (2)

Golf Club de Naxhelet, Wanze, Belgium

Boso C.C. (East/West Courses), Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Tuesday, May 30 (1)

Gainey Ranch G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Wednesday, May 31 (2)

Starmount Forest C.C., Greensboro, N.C.

Ohio State University G.C. (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

Thursday, June 1 (1)

CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.

Monday, June 5 (3)

Rancho Santa Fe (Calif.) G.C.

The Peninsula G. & C.C., San Mateo, Calif.

OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, Ore.

Wednesday, June 7 (3)