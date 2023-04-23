Davis Riley and Nick Hardy both earned their first PGA Tour titles on Sunday, teaming to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
In addition to all the perks that come with winning a regular Tour event, the duo split nearly $2.5 million.
Here's how the purse was paid out, per team, for those who made the cut at TPC Louisiana:
|
Position
|
Players
|
Earnings
|
1
|
Nick Hardy / Davis Riley
|
$2,485,400
|
2
|
Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin
|
$1,014,800
|
3
|
Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark
|
$664,350
|
T4
|
Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele
|
$522,450
|
T4
|
Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore
|
$522,450
|
6
|
Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im
|
$417,100
|
T7
|
Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim
|
$326,800
|
T7
|
Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews
|
$326,800
|
T9
|
Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey
|
$253,700
|
T9
|
Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman
|
$253,700
|
T11
|
Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy
|
$187,265
|
T11
|
Billy Horschel / Sam Burns
|
$187,265
|
T13
|
David Lipsky / Aaron Rai
|
$115,555
|
T13
|
Thomas Detry / Victor Perez
|
$115,555
|
T13
|
Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith
|
$115,555
|
T13
|
Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim
|
$115,555
|
T13
|
Troy Merritt / Robert Streb
|
$115,555
|
T13
|
Harris English / Tom Hoge
|
$115,555
|
T19
|
Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney
|
$72,240
|
T19
|
Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim
|
$72,240
|
T19
|
Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery
|
$72,240
|
T19
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick
|
$72,240
|
T23
|
Luke List / Henrik Norlander
|
$49,192
|
T23
|
Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari
|
$49,192
|
T23
|
Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala
|
$49,192
|
T26
|
Sam Ryder / Doc Redman
|
$39,245
|
T26
|
Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu
|
$39,245
|
T26
|
Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid
|
$39,245
|
T26
|
Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire
|
$39,245
|
T26
|
J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley
|
$39,245
|
T26
|
MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen
|
$39,245
|
32
|
Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard
|
$36,636
|
33
|
Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan
|
$35,948
|
34
|
Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda
|
$35,260
|
35
|
Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez
|
$34,572