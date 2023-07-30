3M Open payout: Lee Hodges' big pay day; J.T. Poston's costly triple bogey

Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event in dominating fashion, claiming the 3M Open by seven shots on Sunday. Hodges earned $1.404 million for his triumph.

J.T. Poston was among a trio of players who tied for second. Poston was in solo second place before a triple bogey on his final hole dropped him into the pack. That proved to be a $260,000 difference as Poston would have earned $850,000 had he finished alone in second.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Twin Cities.