3M Open purse payout: 20-year-old Wolff earns over $1 million

Getty Images

Prize money and FedExCup breakdowns for 3M Open winner Matthew Wolff and the rest of the players who made the cut at TPC Twin Cities.

Wolff and co-runner-up Collin Morikawa weren't PGA Tour members entering the week, so weren't initially eligible for official FedExCup points. With his win, Wolff can now claim 500 FedExCup points towards the playoffs, as soon as he accepts his membership. Morikawa earned 245 non-member Cup points (to go along with a previously accrued 89) to gain Special Temporary Membership on Tour. He can now seek unlimited sponsor invitations in his bid to finish inside the top 125 and earn full status for next season.

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Matthew Wolff - 1,152,000.00
T2 Bryson DeChambeau 245.00 563,200.00
T2 Collin Morikawa - 563,200.00
4 Adam Hadwin 135.00 307,200.00
T5 Wyndham Clark 105.00 243,200.00
T5 Carlos Ortiz 105.00 243,200.00
T7 Sam Burns 77.50 179,733.34
T7 Lucas Glover 77.50 179,733.34
T7 Joey Garber 77.50 179,733.33
T7 Brian Harman 77.50 179,733.33
T7 Hideki Matsuyama 77.50 179,733.33
T7 Troy Merritt 77.50 179,733.33
T13 Fabián Gómez 58.50 128,000.00
T13 Viktor Hovland - 128,000.00
T15 Daniel Berger 48.00 92,960.00
T15 Scott Brown 48.00 92,960.00
T15 Charlie Danielson - 92,960.00
T15 Sungjae Im 48.00 92,960.00
T15 Scott Piercy 48.00 92,960.00
T15 Roger Sloan 48.00 92,960.00
T15 Shawn Stefani 48.00 92,960.00
T15 Adam Svensson 48.00 92,960.00
T23 Brice Garnett 31.04 49,105.46
T23 Tom Hoge 31.04 49,105.46
T23 Denny McCarthy 31.04 49,105.46
T23 Sam Saunders 31.04 49,105.46
T23 Chase Wright 31.04 49,105.46
T23 Arjun Atwal 31.04 49,105.45
T23 Tony Finau 31.04 49,105.45
T23 Charles Howell III 31.04 49,105.45
T23 Joaquin Niemann 31.04 49,105.45
T23 Patrick Reed 31.04 49,105.45
T23 Johnson Wagner 31.04 49,105.45
T34 Bronson Burgoon 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Bud Cauley 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Beau Hossler 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Patton Kizzire 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Hank Lebioda 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Sam Ryder 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Robert Streb 18.50 30,960.00
T34 Kevin Streelman 18.50 30,960.00
T42 Ryan Armour 12.50 23,040.00
T42 Kramer Hickok 12.50 23,040.00
T42 Martin Laird 12.50 23,040.00
T42 Cameron Tringale 12.50 23,040.00
T46 Keegan Bradley 9.00 17,115.43
T46 Roberto Castro 9.00 17,115.43
T46 Corey Conners 9.00 17,115.43
T46 Peter Malnati 9.00 17,115.43
T46 Nick Taylor 9.00 17,115.43
T46 Richy Werenski 9.00 17,115.43
T46 Dylan Frittelli 9.00 17,115.42
T53 Brendan Steele 6.50 14,890.67
T53 Tyrone Van Aswegen 6.50 14,890.67
T53 Pat Perez 6.50 14,890.66
T56 Brian Gay 5.70 14,528.00
T56 Rod Pampling 5.70 14,528.00
T58 David Hearn 4.80 13,952.00
T58 Kyle Jones 4.80 13,952.00
T58 Satoshi Kodaira 4.80 13,952.00
T58 Tom Lehman 4.80 13,952.00
T58 Curtis Luck 4.80 13,952.00
T58 Zack Sucher 4.80 13,952.00
T58 Justin Suh - 13,952.00
65 Brooks Koepka 4.00 13,440.00
T66 Jason Day 3.31 12,992.00
T66 Jason Dufner 3.31 12,992.00
T66 Mackenzie Hughes 3.31 12,992.00
T66 Stephan Jaeger 3.31 12,992.00
T66 Keith Mitchell 3.31 12,992.00
T66 J.J. Spaun 3.31 12,992.00
72 Sebastián Muñoz 2.80 12,544.00
73 Talor Gooch 2.70 12,416.00
T74 Ryan Blaum 2.40 12,032.00
T74 Robert Garrigus 2.40 12,032.00
T74 Bill Haas 2.40 12,032.00
T74 Scott Stallings 2.40 12,032.00
T74 Jimmy Walker 2.40 12,032.00
T79 Roberto Díaz 2.00 11,520.00
T79 Matt Every 2.00 11,520.00
T79 Max Homa 2.00 11,520.00
82 Anders Albertson 1.80 11,264.00
83 Tyler Duncan 1.70 11,136.00
84 Anirban Lahiri 1.60 11,008.00
85 Michael Thompson 1.50 10,880.00