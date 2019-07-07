Prize money and FedExCup breakdowns for 3M Open winner Matthew Wolff and the rest of the players who made the cut at TPC Twin Cities.
Wolff and co-runner-up Collin Morikawa weren't PGA Tour members entering the week, so weren't initially eligible for official FedExCup points. With his win, Wolff can now claim 500 FedExCup points towards the playoffs, as soon as he accepts his membership. Morikawa earned 245 non-member Cup points (to go along with a previously accrued 89) to gain Special Temporary Membership on Tour. He can now seek unlimited sponsor invitations in his bid to finish inside the top 125 and earn full status for next season.
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Matthew Wolff
|-
|1,152,000.00
|T2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|245.00
|563,200.00
|T2
|Collin Morikawa
|-
|563,200.00
|4
|Adam Hadwin
|135.00
|307,200.00
|T5
|Wyndham Clark
|105.00
|243,200.00
|T5
|Carlos Ortiz
|105.00
|243,200.00
|T7
|Sam Burns
|77.50
|179,733.34
|T7
|Lucas Glover
|77.50
|179,733.34
|T7
|Joey Garber
|77.50
|179,733.33
|T7
|Brian Harman
|77.50
|179,733.33
|T7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|77.50
|179,733.33
|T7
|Troy Merritt
|77.50
|179,733.33
|T13
|Fabián Gómez
|58.50
|128,000.00
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|-
|128,000.00
|T15
|Daniel Berger
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T15
|Scott Brown
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T15
|Charlie Danielson
|-
|92,960.00
|T15
|Sungjae Im
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T15
|Scott Piercy
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T15
|Roger Sloan
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T15
|Shawn Stefani
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T15
|Adam Svensson
|48.00
|92,960.00
|T23
|Brice Garnett
|31.04
|49,105.46
|T23
|Tom Hoge
|31.04
|49,105.46
|T23
|Denny McCarthy
|31.04
|49,105.46
|T23
|Sam Saunders
|31.04
|49,105.46
|T23
|Chase Wright
|31.04
|49,105.46
|T23
|Arjun Atwal
|31.04
|49,105.45
|T23
|Tony Finau
|31.04
|49,105.45
|T23
|Charles Howell III
|31.04
|49,105.45
|T23
|Joaquin Niemann
|31.04
|49,105.45
|T23
|Patrick Reed
|31.04
|49,105.45
|T23
|Johnson Wagner
|31.04
|49,105.45
|T34
|Bronson Burgoon
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Bud Cauley
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Beau Hossler
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Patton Kizzire
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Hank Lebioda
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Sam Ryder
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Robert Streb
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T34
|Kevin Streelman
|18.50
|30,960.00
|T42
|Ryan Armour
|12.50
|23,040.00
|T42
|Kramer Hickok
|12.50
|23,040.00
|T42
|Martin Laird
|12.50
|23,040.00
|T42
|Cameron Tringale
|12.50
|23,040.00
|T46
|Keegan Bradley
|9.00
|17,115.43
|T46
|Roberto Castro
|9.00
|17,115.43
|T46
|Corey Conners
|9.00
|17,115.43
|T46
|Peter Malnati
|9.00
|17,115.43
|T46
|Nick Taylor
|9.00
|17,115.43
|T46
|Richy Werenski
|9.00
|17,115.43
|T46
|Dylan Frittelli
|9.00
|17,115.42
|T53
|Brendan Steele
|6.50
|14,890.67
|T53
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|6.50
|14,890.67
|T53
|Pat Perez
|6.50
|14,890.66
|T56
|Brian Gay
|5.70
|14,528.00
|T56
|Rod Pampling
|5.70
|14,528.00
|T58
|David Hearn
|4.80
|13,952.00
|T58
|Kyle Jones
|4.80
|13,952.00
|T58
|Satoshi Kodaira
|4.80
|13,952.00
|T58
|Tom Lehman
|4.80
|13,952.00
|T58
|Curtis Luck
|4.80
|13,952.00
|T58
|Zack Sucher
|4.80
|13,952.00
|T58
|Justin Suh
|-
|13,952.00
|65
|Brooks Koepka
|4.00
|13,440.00
|T66
|Jason Day
|3.31
|12,992.00
|T66
|Jason Dufner
|3.31
|12,992.00
|T66
|Mackenzie Hughes
|3.31
|12,992.00
|T66
|Stephan Jaeger
|3.31
|12,992.00
|T66
|Keith Mitchell
|3.31
|12,992.00
|T66
|J.J. Spaun
|3.31
|12,992.00
|72
|Sebastián Muñoz
|2.80
|12,544.00
|73
|Talor Gooch
|2.70
|12,416.00
|T74
|Ryan Blaum
|2.40
|12,032.00
|T74
|Robert Garrigus
|2.40
|12,032.00
|T74
|Bill Haas
|2.40
|12,032.00
|T74
|Scott Stallings
|2.40
|12,032.00
|T74
|Jimmy Walker
|2.40
|12,032.00
|T79
|Roberto Díaz
|2.00
|11,520.00
|T79
|Matt Every
|2.00
|11,520.00
|T79
|Max Homa
|2.00
|11,520.00
|82
|Anders Albertson
|1.80
|11,264.00
|83
|Tyler Duncan
|1.70
|11,136.00
|84
|Anirban Lahiri
|1.60
|11,008.00
|85
|Michael Thompson
|1.50
|10,880.00