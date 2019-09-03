44th World Long Drive Championship Airs Tuesday-Wednesday (Sept. 3-4) at 8:30 p.m. ET

Eternal supremacy is at stake for golf’s longest hitters beginning tonight at the 44th World Long Drive Championship, airing live in primetime at 8:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Being televised across back-to-back nights under the lights on the Texas/Oklahoma border, tonight’s telecast will feature the Open (men’s) Division Round of 16 and Women’s Division quarterfinal matches, along with the championship match for the Masters (age 45+) Division.

Originating in 1976, the season-culminating World Long Drive Championship marks the sixth televised event of 2019, and is being contested at WinStar World Casino and Resort for the fifth consecutive year. The world championship will be televised in more than 60 countries around the world, including live on GOLF Channel in North America and on Sky Sports Golf in the United Kingdom.

LIVE COVERAGE IN PRIMETIME: Tonight’s live telecast will feature the Open Division’s Round of 16 head-to-head matches, the Women’s Division quarterfinal matches, along with the Masters Division championship match. Wednesday’s live telecast will include the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches for the Open Division, along with the semifinal and championship matches in the Women’s Division.

Golf Central will preview the world championship tonight and tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET, prior to the live competition getting underway at 8:30 p.m. ET.

FIELD VYING FOR COVETED WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT: Leading the group of 16 hitters in the Open Division is current No. 1 in the World Long Drive rankings and two-time tour event winner in 2019, Kyle Berkshire (Orlando, Fla.). Joining Berkshire will be two-time world champion and current No. 2 ranked competitor Tim Burke (Orlando, Fla.), along with No. 3 Will Hogue (Memphis, Tenn.) and No. 4 Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.), the 2017 World Long Drive champion. Three-time (and defending) world champion Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand) leads a Women’s Division field as the No. 1 ranked competitor in the world with three tour event victories in 2019. Meti will be joined by fellow tour event winners in 2019, No. 3 Chloe Garner (Somerset West, South Africa) and No. 4 Alexis Belton (Ruston, La.). The championship match of the Masters Division will conclude Tuesday’s telecast, with the world championship belt being presented to the winner of the age 45+ division at the conclusion of the night. Preliminary rounds of the Masters Division competition are being staged throughout the day on Tuesday leading up to the live telecast.

OPEN DIVISION ROUND OF 16 MATCHES (Seeds based on world ranking):

(1) Kyle Berkshire (Orlando, Fla.) vs. (16) Tommy Hug (Orange County, Calif.)

(8) Wes Patterson (Jupiter, Fla.) vs. (9) Mark Costello (Fort Worth, Texas)

(5) Justin Moose (Columbia, S.C.) vs. (12) Josh Koch (Orlando, Fla.)

(4) Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.) vs. (13) Jordan Brooks (Tamworth, England)

(3) Will Hogue (Memphis, Tenn.) vs. (14) Emil Rosberg (Gothenburg, Sweden)

(6) Jeff Gavin (Hamilton, Ont., Canada) vs. (11) Rob Tiettmeyer (Windermere, Fla.)

(7) Josh Cassaday (Denver, Colo.) vs. Mitch Grassing (Kitchener, Ont., Canada)

(2) Tim Burke (Orlando, Fla.) vs. (15) Ryan Gregnol (Kitchener, Ont., Canada)

WOMEN’S DIVISION QUARTERFINAL MATCHES:

(1) Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand) vs. (8) Alex Phillips (Reno, Nev.)

(4) Troy Mullins (Los Angeles, Calif.) vs. (5) Heather Lynne Manfredda (St. Augustine, Fla.)

(3) Alexis Belton (Ruston, La.) vs. (6) Mary Driscol (Glendale, Ariz.)

(2) Chloe Garner (Somerset West, South Africa) vs. (7) Katie Wills (Missoula, Mont.)

TECHNOLOGY-ENHANCED PRODUCTION: The production centering around live coverage of the 44th World Long Drive Championship will utilize 12 dedicated cameras, capturing all angles from the hitting platform and the landing grid, including two SuperMo cameras and two craned-positioned cameras that will track the ball in flight once it leaves the competitor’s clubface. The telecast also will feature a telestrator, along with a custom graphics package suited to the exorbitant swing data typically generated by hitters, tracking club speed, ball speed and spin rate in real-time via Trackman. Trackman technology also provides viewers with a sense of ball flight, tracing the arc of each drive from the moment of impact.

Veteran sports broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will call play-by-play and be joined by Art Sellinger – World Long Drive pioneer and two-time world champion (1986. ’91), who will provide analysis. GOLF Channel’s Jerry Foltz will serve as a reporter, offering insight from the teeing platform and conducting interviews with hitters taking part in the competition. Chantel McCabe also will be on-site reporting for Golf Central.

BRANDEL CHAMBLEE OFFERS “SWING BREAKDOWNS” FOR WLD HITTERS: In conjunction with the world championship, GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee recorded a series of swing breakdowns, analyzing the unique characteristics associated with some of leading performers on the World Long Drive circuit. Utilizing a dedicated “film room” style setting, “Brandel’s Breakdowns” are being utilized across the network’s digital, social media and on-air platforms.

DIGITAL & SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Fans can stay connected to the action surrounding the 44th World Long Drive Championship by following @WorldLongDrive and @GOLFChannel on social media. GOLF Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin also will be on-site contributing to the social conversation as the world championship unfolds, and the live telecasts will integrate social media-generated content via the hashtag, #WorldLongDrive. In addition to the latest video and highlights from on-site, WorldLongDrive.com will feature expanded editorial coverage and real-time scoring for the duration of the event. GOLF Channel Digital also will feature content leading up to and immediately following the event telecast.

2019 WORLD LONG DRIVE – TOUR EVENT SCHEDULE: