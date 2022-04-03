86th Masters Tournament field: Who's playing and how they qualified

The 86th Masters Tournament begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The field will consist of no more than 90 players, with Harris English having withdrawn from the tournament and Tiger Woods saying he is currently a "game-time decision."

Here's a look at the players

PLAYER, QUALIFYING CRITERIA NUMBER(S)

Abraham Ancer, 16, 17, 19

Daniel Berger, 17, 19

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 18

Sam Burns, 16, 17, 19

Patrick Cantlay, 16, 17, 19

Paul Casey, 15, 19

Cameron Champ, 16

Stewart Cink, 12, 16, 17

Corey Conners, 12, 17, 19

Fred Couples, 1

Cameron Davis, 16

Bryson DeChambeau, 2, 17, 19

Tony Finau, 12, 16, 17, 19

Matt Fitzpatrick, 18, 19

Tommy Fleetwood, 18, 19

Sergio Garcia, 1, 19

Lucas Glover, 16

Talor Gooch, 16, 19

Austin Greaser (a), 7

Stewart Hagestad (a), 10

Brian Harman, 12

Padraig Harrington, 15

Tyrrell Hatton, 18, 19

Russell Henley, 19

Lucas Herbert, 16, 19

Garrick Higgo, 16

Harry Higgs, 15

Tom Hoge, 16, 19

Max Homa, 16, 19

Billy Horschel, 17, 19

Viktor Hovland, 16, 17, 19

Mackenzie Hughes, 18

Sungjae Im, 16, 17, 19

Aaron Jarvis (a), 11

Dustin Johnson, 1, 7, 19

Zach Johnson, 1

Takumi Kanaya, 18, 19

Si Woo Kim, 12

Kevin Kisner, 16, 19

Brooks Koepka, 2, 4, 13, 15, 17, 19

Jason Kokrak, 16, 17, 19

Bernhard Langer, 1

K.H. Lee, 16

Min Woo Lee, 18

Marc Leishman, 12, 16, 19

Luke List, 16

Shane Lowry, 3, 19

Sandy Lyle, 1

Robert MacIntyre, 12

Hideki Matsuyama, 1, 12, 16, 17, 19

Rory McIlroy, 5, 16, 17, 19

Guido Migliozzi, 13

Larry Mize, 1

Francesco Molinari, 3

Collin Morikawa, 3, 4, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19

Kevin Na, 12, 17, 19

Keita Nakajima (a), 9

Joaquin Niemann, 16, 17, 19

Jose Maria Olazabal, 1

Louis Oosthuizen, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19

Ryan Palmer, 18

Thomas Pieters, 19

James Piot (a), 7

Seamus Power, 19

Jon Rahm, 2, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19

Patrick Reed, 1, 12, 17, 19

Justin Rose, 12

Xander Schauffele, 6, 12, 17, 19

Scottie Scheffler, 16, 17, 19

Charl Schwartzel, 1

Adam Scott, 1, 19

Laird Shepherd (a), 8

Webb Simpson, 12, 19

Vijay Singh, 1

Cameron Smith, 5, 12, 16, 17, 19

Jordan Spieth, 1, 3, 12, 14, 17, 19

Sepp Straka, 16

Hudson Swafford, 16

Justin Thomas, 4, 5, 17, 19

Erik van Rooyen, 17

Harold Varner III, 19

Bubba Watson, 1

Mike Weir, 1

Lee Westwood, 18

Danny Willett, 1

Mathew Wolff, 18, 19

Gary Woodland, 2

Tiger Woods, 1

Cameron Young, 19

Will Zalatoris, 12, 19

Past champions who will not play in 2022:

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke, Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

2022 qualifying categories

1: Masters champions (lifetime)

2: U.S. Open champions (five years)

3: Open champions (five years)

4: PGA champion (five years)

5: Players champion (three years)

6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)

9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters

13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship

15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)

18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters