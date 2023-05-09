A 9-year-old is attempting to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open

What were you doing at 9 years old?

Bella Simoes, a 9-year-old from Brazil, began her quest of qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open on Tuesday in Naples, Florida.

Simoes is one of 68 players who will take part in the 36-hole qualifier at The Club at Mediterra. The top two finishers advance to the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Should Simoes qualify, she would become the youngest competitor in U.S. Women’s Open history, breaking the mark set by a 10-year-old Lucy Li in 2013.

Simoes is a three-time U.S. Kids Golf world champion, winning each of the past three years.

She is joined in Tuesday's qualifier by notables such as Gianna Clemente, Brooke Matthews, Isabella Fierro, Lindy Duncan, Heather Lin, Vicky Hurst and Kristy Mcpherson.