Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters as he steps away from golf to prioritize his mental health, he announced in a statement Friday.

Wise, the 2016 NCAA individual champion, has one PGA Tour win, the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Ranked 45th in the world, Wise has competed just once in the Masters, a solo-17th finish in 2019. That appearance followed his 2018 campaign that saw him named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Wise finished 13th last season in the FedExCup.