One-time PGA Tour winner Abraham Ancer officially signed with LIV Golf on Tuesday and will compete in next week’s second event.

Ancer, who won the 2021 WGC-St. Jude Invitational for his lone Tour title, is the 20th-ranked player in the world and becomes the seventh top-50 player to sign with the Saudi-backed rival tour, joining the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen.

In a press release announcing the Ancer signing, which had been rumored for weeks, LIV officials said that more player announcements and the Portland field list will be unveiled in the coming days. Brooks Koepka has also joined the rival tour, according to multiple reports, and an official announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.

Ancer, who withdrew before the start of the U.S. Open, citing an illness, will compete in the second LIV event, scheduled for June 30-July 1 at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon. It will feature a 54-hole competition with a shotgun start, team component and $25 million in prize money.

Ancer’s departure is yet another blow for the International Presidents Cup team. The Mexican went 3-1-1 in his debut appearance in 2019 but will now be ineligible to play for Trevor Immelman’s squad at Quail Hollow in September. He was ranked seventh in the points standings.

Now in his sixth full season on Tour, Ancer has made nearly $15 million in on-course earnings. This season he ranked 79th on Tour in the FedExCup standings, with just three top-10s in 17 starts. Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has indefinitely suspended any player who competes in LIV events.

In a social-media post, Ancer, 31, said that, by joining LIV, he was looking forward to spending more time with family and friends.

“As a passionate entrepreneur, I am excited about my endeavors outside of the game of golf,” he said. “Additionally, this new opportunity provides me more time to invest and give back to the game by helping it grow and flourish in my home country of Mexico. As a child growing up in Reynosa, Mexico, I never could have imagined being in this position today and I am looking forward to what the future holds.”