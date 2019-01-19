To say Adam Hadwin is comfortable at the Desert Classic would be an understatement.

Hadwin has finished T-6 or better in each of the past three editions of the La Quinta, Calif., Tour stop. That includes a runner-up finish in 2017, the same year he fired a third-round 59 at La Quinta Country Club.

And on Saturday at PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course, Hadwin posted a 7-under 65 to move into solo second at 20 under.

Hadwin put on a ballstriking clinic in Round 3, missing just two fairways and a pair of greens in regulation. His seven birdies ran his total at this week's birdie-fest to 20. He'll look to add to that number in Sunday's final pairing alongside Phil Mickelson, who leads by two shots.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow," Hadwin said. "Been so close here over the last three years, just haven't been able to close the door, so hopefully this is the year."

While Hadwin said "it's really hard to pinpoint" why he plays so well in the Coachella Valley, the 31-year-old Canadian plays this desert-style of target golf every day back home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"I would assume that might add to some of the comfort," Hadwin said. "... For whatever reason as soon as I get down here in the desert I start playing some good golf. So I'll take it and I'll probably be here every year."

Hadwin made it to the third leg of the FedExCup playoffs for the second straight year last season, and last year's T-3 showing at the Desert Classic was a big reason for that. Already with a pair of top-10s this season, Hadwin is looking for another points boost in the desert.