Adam Scott is set to make his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour.

Though the world No. 9 won’t tee it up next week at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational, Scott is back in the United States and planning to play the PGA Championship in two weeks.

No player in the top 30 in the world rankings has taken a longer absence than Scott, who will be making his first start since the canceled Players Championship in mid-March. When the PGA Tour unveiled its COVID-19 health and safety plan, Scott told the Australian Associated Press that he was “surprised it wasn’t tighter than it is,” and that he planned to stay away through mid-July.

To date, just seven players and three caddies (out of roughly 2,100 tests) have tested positive for the virus in the first seven weeks of the restart.

Though he considered playing next week in Memphis – the top 8 in the world have already committed – Scott’s manager said that Scott has opted out and will instead make his return at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Scott, who also has a home in the Bahamas, was said to be considering staying in the U.S. through at least the U.S. Open in September, and possibly through the Masters in November. His manager, Johan Elliot of Sportyard, said Scott’s plans are “still a little up in the air” regarding the FedExCup playoffs, which begin two weeks after the PGA.

Scott won the Genesis Invitational in February and is 31st in the FedExCup standings. He’s made just seven starts this season.