Adri Arnaus wins Catalunya Championship after dramatic playoff

GIRONA, Spain — Home favorite Adri Arnaus finally won a dramatic playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship and claim his first DP World Tour win on Sunday.

Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the start of the day. But he carded a final round 7-under 65 to pull level. In contrast to Bekker’s even-par 72, Arnaus’ fourth round included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th.

In the playoff, Arnaus and Bekker made par on five trips to the 18th hole, but when they went to the 17th Bekker’s bogey gave Arnaus the title.

The 27-year-old Arnaus had previously finished runner-up five times on the DP World Tour. It was his third playoff in a span of seven months.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been looking for this one for a while. To be able to come through here, where I practice in the summers, they take care of me so well. I know the course quite well. I’ve been able to play some really good golf and to do it here is special.”

Bekker was also seeking his first tour win.

This was the DP World Tour’s first time at PGA Catalunya since the 2014 Spanish Open. The venue hosted tour qualifying from 2008-16.