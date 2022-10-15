Adrian Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead at Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.

Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after making eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama.

Full-field scores from Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

Hidalgo (70) fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren (67). Lee (71) was another shot behind.

“I’m very happy, everything went perfectly today” Otaegui said. “The crowds were pushing amazingly, so that was unbelievable.”

On Sunday, Otaegui will aim for his fourth DP World Tour win and his first since winning the Scottish Championship in 2020.