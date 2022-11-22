Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee

Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole.

“That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”

Less than eight months later, changes are apparently complete.

An aerial image taken by Eureka Earth in June showed work being done throughout the 13th hole, including to the teeing ground. In an updated photo posted Tuesday morning, a perfectly manicured new back tee was clearly visible.

The risk-reward hole, which measured at just 510 yards for this past Masters, has historically been the easiest hole on the venerable layout, averaging 4.77, according to the Masters’ official site. It was most gettable in 2019, playing more than a half-shot under par.

“The fact that players are hitting middle- to short-irons into that hole is not really how it was designed,” Ridley said in April.

While an updated yardage is unknown, it’s fair to believe that the new tee box will put driver in more players’ hands.

That should only add to the excitement on a hole that has already produced several iconic moments in Masters lore.