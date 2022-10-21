×

After breaking putter, Shane Lowry drives an hour for $229 replacement

Imagine the surprise experienced by the Bluffton, South Carolina, PGA Tour Superstore staff when a major champion showed up Thursday afternoon to make a purchase.

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champ, made the hour drive from Congaree Golf Club after he “accidentally broke” his putter in the opening round of the CJ Cup.

Lowry played Thursday morning, shooting 3-under 68, despite saying his broke his putter on the ninth hole. With on-site equipment manufacturers packing up shop on Wednesdays at Tour events, Lowry needed to find a replacement. So, he went to the nearest location he could find for an Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball putter.

And, did he get charged like everyone else? Seems so.

Lowry tees off at 12:25 p.m. ET in Round 2.

