After dry Thursday, storms in forecast for Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After nearly two inches of rain fell earlier this week at Augusta National, the first round of the 83rd Masters is expected to get off to a drier start.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly-cloudy skies, warm temperatures in the low-80s and wind gusts up to 20 mph in the late afternoon, when Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose will be among those heading to the second nine.

The rest of the week features at least a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s.

As of now, the forecast for the final round calls for a 60-percent chance of afternoon showers and storms, with a high temperature of 85 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph. The final group typically tees off at about 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday.