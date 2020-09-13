After John Daly reveals cancer, his son wins junior event

Daly
IJGT

In what was an emotional week for John Daly and his family, Daly’s son, Little John, ended it was a victory.

Daly II won the International Junior Golf Tour’s Fall Kickoff event at Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, on Sunday. The 16-year-old Class of 2021 golfer birdied his final hole to shoot 4-under 68 and finish the 54-hole tournament at 12 under, a shot clear of Filip Jakubcik.

The triumph came just days after the 54-year-old Daly publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and that he underwent a procedure last month to remove the cancer. Daly added that doctors told him there was an “85% chance it comes back.”

John Daly reveals bladder cancer diagnosis

 BY Will Gray  — 

Two-time major champ John Daly revealed on PGA Tour Champions Learning Center that he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Daly was informed of Little John’s win after he tied for 12th at the Sanford International on the PGA Tour Champions.

“That’s awesome,” Daly said. “I’m so proud of him. He’s been playing really good, too, and it’s great for him to get a win.”

