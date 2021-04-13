After latest impressive results, where is Will Zalatoris in the Official World Golf Ranking?

Will Zalatoris didn’t win the Masters Tournament, but he did earn a trip back to Augusta National in 2022 and cracked the top 30 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Zalatoris, with his solo second-place finish, jumped 19 spots to 27th. He was ranked 487th in the world in his final event before golf's coronavirus hiatus last year.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is back inside the top 15 as he picked up 11 spots to move to 14th in the world. It’s his highest ranking since the summer of 2018.

Jordan Spieth, who tied for third at Augusta, picked up another nine places and is now 29th. He was 92nd in the world after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January.

Fellow Masters T-3 Xander Schauffele gained one spot to fifth, bumping down Bryson DeChambeau. That was the only movement inside the top 10.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Justin Thomas

3 (3). Jon Rahm

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (6). Xander Schauffele

6 (5). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (7). Patrick Reed

8 (8). Tyrrell Hatton

9 (9). Webb Simpson

10 (10). Patrick Cantlay