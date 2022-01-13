This week’s Sony Open withdrawal is leading Bryson DeChambeau to add another tournament to his schedule.

Needing to ensure that he hits the PGA Tour minimum for tournaments played, DeChambeau said Thursday that he will play the Farmers Insurance Open in two weeks, ahead of his appearance at the Saudi International.

It’ll be just the second Tour event that he’s played during the new 2021-22 season; he tied for 25th last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

DeChambeau was scheduled to stay in Hawaii and tee it up this week at the Sony Open, but he withdrew on Monday, citing soreness in his left wrist. Talking to reporters Thursday to preview his appearance in Saudi Arabia, DeChambeau said the withdrawal was precautionary and that he was checked out by his trainer in Colorado.

“It’s been bothering me for about three or four weeks now,” DeChambeau said. “All of this speed training, it’s definitely taking a toll on the actual muscular structure. Initially, when I said my hands were killing me, it was more of the skin. Now it’s just gotten to the point where I’m putting so much speed and force into the wrist that we haven’t been taking care of the wrist.”

Rather than try to “push” through the discomfort, DeChambeau opted for a week off. He’ll compete in the Farmers event for the third time, and the first since 2018. He has missed the cut in each of his prior two appearances. He took the final-round lead at last year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines but faded with a back-nine 44.

“I’d rather go play Farmers and then Saudi, and get a good prep for Saudi as well,” he said. “I need to hit my minimum (15 events). I haven’t played many tournaments this year. So I’m going to do that.”