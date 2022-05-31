After St. Andrews success, R&A to again use ballot system for tickets in 2023

The R&A will implement a ballot system for the second consecutive year, for those wanting to attend the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool

The organization used the lottery-style method for tickets to this year’s Open, the 150th edition which is being contested on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The ballot will open June 21 and close July 20. Fans can only enter through The One Club, a free-to-join membership program at www.TheOpen.com.

The system is designed to allow for as many people as possible to attend the championship. It offers single-day tickets and no weekly passes. The R&A said 1.3 million people requested tickets for this year’s Open and it anticipates 290,000 fans to attend throughout the week.

“We introduced a ticket ballot for the first time in the history of The Open for St Andrews to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the championship and it proved to be very successful,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. “We know the demand is growing and that the ballot is the fairest and most equitable way to give fans around the world the chance to secure tickets.”

Ticket prices will be £95 for an adult and championship days and beginning at £25 on practice days. The R&A will allow for half-price youth tickets for those 16-24 years old. It will also continue its “Kids go Free” program for those under 16.