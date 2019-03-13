PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After winning three major championships in two years it might be difficult for some to find motivation. Not Brooks Koepka.

Koepka has been on an impressive run the last two-and-a-half seasons. Included in those three majors were 47 starts and just three missed cuts in individual events, the most recent coming last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

That ended Koepka’s consecutive cuts streak at 11 (Gary Woodland currently leads the PGA Tour with 21 consecutive cuts made).

Full-field tee times from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I always took a lot of pride in that. It bugged me a lot last week,” he said on Wednesday at The Players. “I enjoy being very consistent and making sure that when you don't have your A-game that you're still able to compete and be there on the weekend. I think that's very important.”

Koepka also hopes to continue a trend at TPC Sawgrass this week. This will be his fifth start at the Tour’s flagship event and he’s improved each year, following a missed cut in 2015 with a T-35 (2016), T-16 (’17) and T-11 (’18).