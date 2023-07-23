×

After winning Open, it's time for Brian Harman to cut the grass

Brian Harman’s first major victory won’t warrant some elaborate celebration. He won’t head to some swanky resort destination or party away much of his $3 million first-place check.

Instead, he’ll fly to the family lake house in upstate New York for a few days, and then he’ll head back home to south Georgia and cut the grass.

Correction: Cut a lot of grass.

“I had a nice week a couple weeks ago,” explains Harman, who owns a thousand-acre property not far from his home in St. Simons Island, “and I bought a new tractor for my hunting place, so I'll get home and I'll be on the tractor mowing grass in the next few weeks, so I'm excited about that. … Just put my phone away and go get on the tractor.”

Harman, an avid bow hunter and farmer, estimates he has about 40 total acres to mow, including 25 acres of food plots and several miles of roadside. He’ll do so with an orange, 105-horsepower Kubota tractor that he’s yet to ride since purchasing it.

And how much does a machine like that cost?

“Oh, gosh, I don't know,” Harman said, clearly not wanting to reveal the price tag. “Probably – I haven't told my wife how much I spent on it yet.”

No matter what it was, she definitely won’t mind after Sunday.

