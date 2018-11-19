Alabama, Auburn rivalry the focus of new 'Driven' documentary

By
The Auburn Tigers at the 2018 East Lake Cup
Getty Images

The documentary series “Driven” will return in May 2019 with an all-access look at the Alabama and Auburn men’s golf teams – college golf’s version of the Iron Bowl.

The four-part series will follow the teams’ journey to the 2019 NCAA Championship, a year after Alabama reached the finals (before falling to Oklahoma State) and Auburn advanced to the semifinals. They recently went head-to-head in the championship match at the East Lake Cup, where the Tigers prevailed.

Rickie Fowler will return as co-executive producer of the show, and this year he’ll be joined by fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas, a member of Alabama’s 2013 NCAA title team.

“I watched every episode of the first season of ‘Driven’ and I told Rickie that Alabama would be great for a future season,” Thomas said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to team up with Rickie and showcase Alabama’s golf program like never before.”

Led by All-American senior Davis Riley, Alabama is currently ranked fourth in the country. Auburn is 16th in the country behind the strong play of NCAA individual runner-up Brandon Mancheno.

“Driven” is scheduled to air on three consecutive Mondays, beginning on May 6 on Golf Channel, with the final episode premiering on NBC following the NCAA Championship, which this year will be held May 27-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas.

Trending Content