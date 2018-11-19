Alabama, Auburn rivalry the focus of new 'Driven' documentary

The documentary series “Driven” will return in May 2019 with an all-access look at the Alabama and Auburn men’s golf teams – college golf’s version of the Iron Bowl.

The four-part series will follow the teams’ journey to the 2019 NCAA Championship, a year after Alabama reached the finals (before falling to Oklahoma State) and Auburn advanced to the semifinals. They recently went head-to-head in the championship match at the East Lake Cup, where the Tigers prevailed.

Rickie Fowler will return as co-executive producer of the show, and this year he’ll be joined by fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas, a member of Alabama’s 2013 NCAA title team.

“I watched every episode of the first season of ‘Driven’ and I told Rickie that Alabama would be great for a future season,” Thomas said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to team up with Rickie and showcase Alabama’s golf program like never before.”

Led by All-American senior Davis Riley, Alabama is currently ranked fourth in the country. Auburn is 16th in the country behind the strong play of NCAA individual runner-up Brandon Mancheno.

“Driven” is scheduled to air on three consecutive Mondays, beginning on May 6 on Golf Channel, with the final episode premiering on NBC following the NCAA Championship, which this year will be held May 27-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas.