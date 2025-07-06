Aldrich Potgieter withdraws after third round of John Deere Classic

Aldrich Potgieter began Saturday’s third round of the John Deere Classic just three shots off the lead.

He won’t even play Sunday.

Potgieter, who notched his maiden PGA Tour victory last Sunday at the Rocket Classic, carded a 5-over 76 to plummet to 4 under, which tied him for 58th at the time. About two hours later, however, the 20-year-old South African withdrew from the tournament.

A reason was not provided by Potgieter or PGA Tour officials.

He is listed in next week’s field for the Genesis Scottish Open, which will mark his third straight start but only his fourth since late May as Potgieter took four weeks off – he said the break was to recharge and fit some new equipment – following the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Also, Potgieter is not currently qualified for The Open, though at No. 49 in the Official World Golf Ranking, he could get in via the reserve list, which is based off of Monday’s world-ranking update.