Alex Noren almost dots CBS' Dottie Pepper with drive at Byron Nelson

Fore!

During today's third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alex Noren drove a ball that nearly struck CBS walking reporter and 17-time LPGA champion Dottie Pepper.

“Almost got me,” Pepper said, before adding, "I'm not gonna walk into it."

Thankfully, Pepper came away unscathed while Noren still has a chance to leave Dallas with a trophy. Noren, who's tied for third heading into Sunday's final round, backed up his Friday 64 with a 70 on Saturday. His explanation for his lackluster performance in Round 3: Not hitting the fairways, which Dottie was almost a victim of.

"I missed so many fairways and they're pretty good, but you miss and it's tough from the rough," Noren said. "It's tough from the bunkers or the rough. Very tough all of a sudden and from the fairways somewhat easy.

"So you just got to hit it – drive it straight and you got a chance at this course."

Well, in failing to do that, he indeed missed the fairway – and almost dotted Dottie!