All you need is ... these Beatles songs-Open Championship comps

The Open Championship has returned to Beatles Country.

You know John, Paul, George and Ringo. You know their songs. You know the players who will be vying to lift the claret jug this Sunday at Royal Liverpool.

So, before the first tee ball gets struck and these Tour pros get into major mode, let's have a little fun with these Beatles song-Open Championship competitor comps:

Don’t Let Me Down – Rory McIlroy

“It’s a love that lasts forever. … Don’t let me down.”

After his Scottish win on Sunday, McIlroy arrives at Hoylake for the first time since winning his first – and only – claret jug in 2014 with a ton of momentum. McIlroy’s loyal fanbase is riding high, too, while praying that their man, for the first time in nearly a decade, saves them the heartbreak.

Get Back – Jordan Spieth

“Get back to where you once belonged. … Get back, JoJo.”

Spieth’s 2017 Open title just up the road at Birkdale, his last major win, feels like forever ago. His amazing 2015 infinitely more. He’s long, long overdue for a major crown.

Wait – Rickie Fowler

“It's been a long time. Now, I'm coming back home. I've been away now. Oh how, I've been alone. ... We'll forget the tears we cried.”

For years, Fowler has been an afterthought at majors. But following his contention at LACC and his recent drought-ending win in Detroit, Fowler is again not just a fan favorite but a favorite on the betting sheet.

Revolution – Phil Mickelson

“You say you want a revolution. Well, you know, we all want to change the world. You tell me that it’s evolution.”

Mickelson helped launch LIV Golf into a tour that’s signed many of the world’s top players as he’s continued to tout the Saudi-backed league as a vehicle to grow the game.

Ticket To Ride – Zach Johnson

“[He’s] got a ticket to ride.”

To the Ryder Cup, that is.

Norwegian Wood – Viktor Hovland

“Isn't it good Norwegian wood?”

Hovland is one of the best drivers of the golf ball and is from Norway. Don’t overthink it.

Across The Universe – Scottie Scheffler

“Nothing’s gonna change my world.”

No amount of majors or wins or top-5 finishes – Scheffler has seven straight entering this week – is going to change Scheffler, who has long insisted that golf doesn’t define who he is as a person.

Two Of Us – Tommy Fleetwood and caddie Ian Finnis

“You and I have memories longer than the road that stretches out ahead. … You and me chasing paper, getting nowhere on our way back home.”

Longtime friends Fleetwood and Finnis are both from just north of Liverpool. With five top-6 finishes this year but no wins, Fleetwood is itching to break through in 2023. Getting his first major title in the process would be even better.

Help! – Justin Thomas

“Help! I need somebody. … When I was younger, so much younger than today, I never needed anybody’s help in any way. But now these days are gone, I’m not so self-assured.”

The former world No. 1 is slumping majorly, plummeting to No. 20 in the world and arriving at Hoylake with two MCs and a T-65 in major championships this year.

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer – Max Homa

“She tells Max to stay when the class has gone away. So, he waits behind, writing 50 times, I must not be so, oh, oh, oh. But when she turns her back on the boy, he creeps up from behind. … Bang, bang! Maxwell’s silver hammer.”

Not to insinuate that Homa is going to try and harm somebody, but after a disappointing home U.S. Open, perhaps Homa will sneak up on this major field and deliver the hammer.

We Can Work It Out – PGA Tour policy board

“We can work it out and get it straight, or say good night. … Life is very short, and there's no time for fussing and fighting, my friend.”

Jay Monahan, Jimmy Dunne and Co. remain at the negotiating table with the PIF as they attempt to make their framework deal final.

Golden Slumbers – Martin Slumbers

“Smiles await you when your rise. … And I will sing a lullabye.”

This week is the R&A chief’s Super Bowl. We've all awoken on Open week and Marty Sleeps is hoping Hoylake delivers.