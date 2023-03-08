Amateur star Gordon Sargent signs with same agency that reps Tiger Woods

Gordon Sargent, a sophomore standout at Vanderbilt and the reigning NCAA individual champion, took several meetings with prospective agencies as it relates to name, image and likeness representation.

The final one was with Excel Sports, whom Sargent ultimately signed with last month.

"After being with them, I kinda knew that they right fit for me, and they seemed to have the best guys," Sargent said Tuesday while flying back from a tournament in Cabo. "… It came down to their reputation and the guys in the group."

As of now, the only deal Sargent has is with Titleist/FootJoy, but he is excited to start building his own brand and expects "hopefully, a few things lined up this summer."

Excel also reps pros such at Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. Lance Young will be Sargent's main agent.

Sargent, currently the top-ranked college golfer and world No. 2 amateur, has followed his NCAA-title winning freshman season with a sophomore campaign that's included two wins and nothing worse than T-7 in seven starts for the top-ranked Commodores.

And he's done all that under a gigantic microscope, as he's been billed as the best college prospect since Jon Rahm.

"It shows people have confidence in you and see potential in you, which then brings confidence back to yourself," Sargent said. "The agent process was a little bit overwhelming just because I’m 19 years old, kind of making a decision for the rest of your life, and I was hoping that one group would stick out and that was Excel, so I was thankful for that.

"The whole process, once it started, it was cool being with all the guys and getting to know them and seeing how they view you and the future, but also I was kind of ready to get it over with. I’ve been with Excel for over a month now, and the amount of work they’ve done for me has been huge, just taking a huge burden off my chest."